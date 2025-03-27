Scufffles between retirees and law enforcement officers reported in Buenos Aires

The situation keeps heating up as leftwing organizations and unions seek to capitalize on demonstrations that have been going on for years

Clashes between law enforcement officers and demonstrators during Wednesday's traditional protest by Argentine retirees in Buenos Aires demanding better wages and medical coverage were recorded once again this week as unions and leftwing organizations tried to block a street, thus triggering Security Minister Patricia Bullrich's anti-picket protocol, which resulted in senior citizens, a girl and a photographer pepper-sprayed as authorities sought to keep traffic flowing.

The protest, supported by groups like “Jubilados en Lucha” and CTA Autónoma, dubbed President Javier Milei's latest measures as “institutional violence” against retirees. Tensions echoed prior violent marches on March 12, sparked by a vetoed pension law and the expiration of the March 23 regularization deadline.

The Police set up fences in the vicinities of the Congress since the afternoon to guarantee the traffic circulation, in compliance with the anti-picketing protocol, while Coast Guard (PNA) officers were said to have pepper-sprayed demonstrators amid scuffles. Also joining the law enforcement deployment were officers from the Airport Security Police (PSA), it was reported.

“I was sitting down, I was not bothering anyone and the gas came at me”, declared a 77-year-old demonstrator who was pepper-sprayed told local media.

Polo Obrero leader Eduardo Belliboni said they were going to defeat Bullrich and her protocol. According to CTA Autónoma's Olivia Ruiz, “more and more comrades are joining us and repudiating these acts of violence.”

The traditional Wednesday mobilizations led by retirees before Congress heated up after the pension system was established by decree and the bill improving their income was vetoed. On March 23, workers who had failed to contribute for at least 30 years to their pension funds were stripped of the possibility to update their status through deductions from their current wages.