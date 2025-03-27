Seven Chilean fishermen arrested in clash with carabineros

Eight law enforcement officers were injured but are out of danger, General Espinoza said

Seven people were arrested, and several law enforcement officers were injured Wednesday as artisanal fishermen in the Chilean region of Maule clashed with carabineros during a protest on Route 5 South near San Javier. The demonstrators blocked the highway to protest against the so-called Fracking Law bill, which was to be voted on in the Senate. All eight injured officers were reported to be out of immediate danger.

Prosecutor Óscar Salgado confirmed the detainees will face the Court of Guarantee on Thursday, with detention extensions requested pending expert reports. Specialized police units are analyzing evidence, including social media videos of protesters celebrating the fires. “The Public Prosecutor's Office went to kilometer 277, on the western road, to instruct the police units and gather strong evidence,” he stressed. “The objective is to determine the real participation of the detainees for a correct legal qualification before the court”, he explained. “We will request the extension of the detention while we wait for the results of the expert reports”, he added regarding the suspects being held for burning four police vehicles in addition to hurting the eight carabineros.

General Maureen Espinoza highlighted that the demonstrators acted with “unusual and excessive violence that surprised us all.” The officer who suffered the fracture in his right arm “is emotionally very well, he is in one piece. He has already communicated with his family, and we are going to provide him with all our support,” she also pointed out while noting that the following steps were up to the prosecution.