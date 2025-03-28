Charles III hospitalized due to side effects of cancer treatment

His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House as a precautionary measure, Buckingham Palace said

King Charles III was briefly hospitalized Thursday due to temporary side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace announced. The 76-year-old monarch, who has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since February 2024, was admitted for observation following a scheduled procedure but has since returned to Clarence House. As a precaution, his planned engagements have been postponed.

The cancer was initially detected during a procedure for benign prostate enlargement in early 2024. Despite his diagnosis, Charles has maintained a busy schedule, including an international tour in October 2024, and remains optimistic about his recovery. Queen Camilla did not accompany him during this hospital visit, and upcoming plans, such as a state visit to Italy in April, are still expected to proceed, though a meeting with Pope Francis has been delayed due to the Pope's health. The King and Queen have sent their best wishes to the Pope for his convalescence and look forward to visiting him in the Vatican once he has recovered.

“Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital. His Majesty’s afternoon engagements were therefore postponed,” a Buckingham Palace statement read.

“His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow’s diary programme will also be rescheduled,” the note added. “His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result,” it went on. The King was due to travel to Birmingham Friday to undertake four public engagements, including a tour of the local Royal Ballet.

Crowned in May 2023, Charles III became the oldest monarch to assume the throne. At the age of 32, he married Diana Spencer, who died in a car accident a year after the couple separated in 1997. Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005.