Chile: Boric picks Cordero for newly-created Security Ministry

28th Friday, March 2025 - 10:03 UTC Full article

“There are no simplistic solutions,” Cordero admitted

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font Thursday created the country's Security Ministry and appointed Luis Cordero to head it. Cordero, who is serving as undersecretary of the Interior following the scandalous departure of Manuel Monsalve, will take up his new post effective April 1.

“Chile is going to have a stronger, more professional, and more dedicated state that can respond to organized crime and strengthen crime and violence prevention,” Boric stressed. Cordero “has proven capabilities” to implement the new portfolio, continuing “what has been advanced so far,” he added.

Boric also admitted that security was the people's main concern: “To be able to leave home and return home at night in peace, to study, to attend a medical check-up without fear, to meet with friends or walk through our neighborhoods without fear, are rights that the State must guarantee.”

The new ministry aims to strengthen the state’s response to security challenges through a dual technical and political approach, featuring two undersecretariats: Public Security, led by Rafael Collado, and Crime Prevention, headed by Carolina Leitao.

The President also noted the new ministry’s role in ensuring rights like safety and freedom of movement. He touted his administration’s achievements, including increased funding, police enhancements, and over 60 new security laws. “We have delivered historic resources, such as 25 billion additional pesos this year, increased the PDI's staff, renewed the Carabineros fleet with 4,200 vehicles and destroyed more than 67,000 weapons to take firepower away from the gangs,” he said.

Cordero, a lawyer with extensive public policy experience, pledged to establish security as a permanent state policy, focusing on implementation, inter-agency coordination, and long-term prevention strategies. He dismissed criticism of his qualifications, asserting his commitment to state service and a comprehensive approach combining enforcement, prevention, and social cohesion.

“It is an honor to serve the country in this position,” he said. “I have spoken with the President, and tomorrow we will go deeper into this new assignment, ” he said while reckoning that “a good part of this agenda has been possible thanks to broad agreements in Congress.” The former Justice Minister insisted he believed “in Chile and in its capabilities to face these challenges.”

“Security cannot be solved only with laws: it requires investment, prevention and recovery of spaces,” he also explained.