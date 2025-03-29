Brazil: Affirmative action reversing white predominance in positions of leadership

29th Saturday, March 2025 - 08:48 UTC Full article

White men still hold the largest share of leadership roles at 35%

Black and indigenous representation in Brazil's Executive branch has risen to 39%, a 17-point increase over 25 years, a study titled ”Black Leadership in the Brazilian State (1995-2024)” (Lideranças Negras no Estado Brasileiro (1995–2024)” released Friday showed.

Despite representing the majority of the Brazilian population, black and indigenous peoples make up 39% of the leaders in ministries, local government departments, and foundations. This percentage increased by 17 percentage points over the last 25 years, with white men holding the most leadership positions: 35%.

The survey reviewed the last 25 years, covering seven presidential administrations. It also includes in-depth interviews with 20 of these leaders.

According to the findings, in 1999, during Fernando Henrique Cardoso’s administration, black or indigenous men held 13% of the leadership positions in the Executive branch. Black or indigenous women occupied 9% of these positions. Together, these men and women filled 22% of the posts. At the same time, white men held 37% of leading roles, and white women held 29%.

In 2024, under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s third administration, the landscape shifted. Black or indigenous men now occupy 24% of positions, and black or indigenous women 15%. White women hold 26% of leadership positions, and white men continue to hold the highest percentage (35%).

“The quantitative section of the survey shows a sharp reduction in the presence of white men. But this presence was and still is a majority across the board, in all spheres of the state,” says Fluminense Federal University Professor Flavia Rios, research coordinator and sociologist.

Despite their majority in top positions, white men add up to 20.58% of the population, as per official figures.

“In this specific look at the Federal Executive, we have observed a significant change that took place in recent years. And it's more noticeable the further down the authority ladder you go. If we're talking about a lower position, we're talking about a greater increase in the presence of women and black people. If we're talking about a minister or a secretary at that ministry, you’re more likely to find white people, especially white men,” she pointed out.

The study lists milestones in affirmative action in Brazil’s public service that have led to changes in the profile of leaders in the country’s Executive branch. These include the 2014 law that sets aside 20% of the seats offered to black people in public tenders to fill permanent positions and public jobs in the federal public administration, government agencies, public foundations, state-run companies, and mixed-capital companies controlled by the government.

There is also the decree that stipulates that a minimum percentage of commissioned positions and positions of trust within the federal public administration must be filled by black people. “The increase in the presence of black people in leading positions in the Executive branch in recent years represents a major but still insufficient stride. The data show there is significant work to be done to ensure racial and gender equity in Brazil. Investing in policies that increase the presence of black, pardo, and indigenous leaders in public service, as well as promoting their permanence in these positions, is necessary and urgent for democracy. This initiative will have a positive impact on the country,” said Alessandra Benedito, vice president of Racial Equity at the Lemann Foundation, one of the institutions supporting the research. (Source: Agencia Brasil)