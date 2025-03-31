Argentina uncovers international human trafficking ring linked to Montenegrin Cult

Argentine authorities have dismantled a human trafficking operation tied to a Montenegrin cult, arresting 14 people — including its alleged leader — in Bariloche and Buenos Aires airports. The case came to light when a visibly malnourished young pregnant woman, accompanied by controlling companions, raised suspicions during routine medical check-ups at a local hospital.

The woman, reportedly Russian and appearing far younger than her 22 years, was unable to speak freely. When she gave birth, one of the women with her tore up the form where she had listed the father's name. This triggered a formal investigation that revealed the presence of a cult with roots in 1990s Montenegro.

According to Infobae, the group demanded total obedience from its followers, stripping them of their possessions and feeding them only leftover food after the leader and senior members had eaten. Many women were found to be emaciated and bald. The cult, which had previously amassed up to 20,000 followers globally, allegedly operated yoga courses in Bariloche charging up to USD $5,000.

“This was a structured and coercive organization. The victims were forced into submission under the guise of spiritual devotion,” said a source close to the investigation.

The investigation led to a series of raids and the rescue of the young mother, who is now in a safe location with her newborn. Though several of the women were initially released, authorities later arrested 14 individuals, mostly Russian nationals, including the cult’s alleged leader — previously convicted in Europe and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

The arrests occurred as the suspects attempted to flee to Brazil via Buenos Aires. “He was wearing slippers, as if he had just gotten out of bed,” said an officer from the Airport Security Police (PSA), who helped detain the group at both Bariloche and Aeroparque airports.

According to Argentina’s Public Prosecutor’s Office (fiscales.gob.ar), the suspects were caught with documents, vehicles, and evidence suggesting a broader network. Officials believe more members of the cult may still be at large.

Prosecutor Fernando Arrigo is leading the case, with oversight from Federal Judge Gustavo Zapata. Investigations remain ongoing.