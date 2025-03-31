Boric off on Indian mission to open up new markets

Boric will conclude his mission on April 4 in Bangalore

President Gabriel Boric traveled to India Sunday on a mission to diversify Chile's markets amid concerns over a potential US-led tariff war that could affect the South American country's exports. It is the first trip by a Chilean president to India since Michelle Bachelet’s visit in 2009. Boric’s agenda will focus on trade, investment, and innovation, according to La Moneda sources.

Joining the presidential entourage was a large delegation of ministers - Alberto van Klaveren (Foreign Affairs); Esteban Valenzuela (Agriculture); Aurora Williams (Mining); Antonia Orellana (Women and Gender Equality); Carolina Arredondo (Culture) - parliamentarians, and business leaders.

In New Delhi on April 1, Boric will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Draupadi Murmu to then head a business meeting to boost trade and attract investment.

On April 2, in Mumbai, he will engage with agri-food industry executives and promote Chile as a filming destination. The trip concludes in Bangalore on April 4, focusing on technology and innovation, with efforts to encourage Indian investment in Chile.

Boric’s visit reflects Chile’s strategy to reduce reliance on major markets like the US, which he criticized for promoting protectionism during a recent Inter-American Development Bank forum.

“The Head of State will be accompanied by government authorities, as well as a diverse group of parliamentarians and guests from the business, innovation, education, culture, and agribusiness sectors. The main objective is to strengthen the commercial, economic and political relationship between Chile and India through the creation of alliances and agreements on investment, technology and culture,” a statement from the Chilean Government read.