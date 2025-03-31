Lula clinches meat export deal to Vietnam

31st Monday, March 2025 - 09:07 UTC Full article

Hanoi is “finally going to buy Brazilian meat for the Vietnamese market,” celebrated Lula

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced this weekend that he clinched a meat export deal with Vietnam during his meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chinh, thus adding a new notch to bilateral trade, which last year amounted to US$ 7.7 billion with a US$ 415 million surplus for the South American country.

“The meeting we just had was with the prime minister. And how happy are we to be here? It's that, after many years of trying, the Prime Minister announced that he's finally going to buy Brazilian meat for the Vietnamese market,” celebrated Lula.

In addition, the two nations aim to hit US$ 15 billion by 2030 through a new action plan covering defense, trade, technology, and sustainability. Lula also highlighted Vietnam as a key ally against protectionism and for fair global trade.

In Hanoi, Lula also pushed for Vietnam Airlines to purchase Embraer jets, building on a $10 billion aviation deal signed in Japan for 20 aircraft.

Over 100 business leaders attended the Brazil-Vietnam Economic Forum on March 29 to further trade ties. Additionally, Lula sought Vietnam’s participation in the 2025 BRICS summit in Rio.

The visit, supported by Brazilian congressional leaders, underscores Brazil’s strategy to diversify markets beyond traditional partners like Portugal and the UK, with Vietnam already a major buyer of Brazilian soy and pork.

Joining Lula's entourage were Congressional Speakers Hugo Motta (Lower House) and Davi Alcolumbre (Senate). “I think what caused the minister's acceptance was the presence of the president of the Senate and the president of the House, which showed the strength of the friendship we want to have with Vietnam,” the Brazilian President also pointed out.

Lula's trip to Vietnam followed a successful mission in Japan, marking 130 years of diplomatic ties.