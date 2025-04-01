Falkland Islands, Dr Andrea Clausen begins work as FIG Chief Executive

Dr Andrea Clausen last job was FIG Director of Natural Resources, responsible for Fisheries, Agriculture, Veterinary, Biosecurity, Maritime, and potential new area in Aquaculture.

Dr Andrea Clausen officially begins her work today (1 April 2025) as the Falkland Islands Government’s (FIG) Chief Executive. She was appointed in October 2024 to be the next Chief Executive and is both the first female and the first Falkland Islander to take on the role. Previous to her new role, Andrea served as the FIG Director of Natural Resources following her previous experience in the private sector and as an Elected Member.

Andrea succeeds Andy Keeling who served as Chief Executive from March 2021 to March 2025. Unfortunately, Andy’s time in the role was curtailed by a couple of months after his cancer diagnosis in February.

Dr Andrea Clausen said: “I am delighted and immensely proud to begin my work as FIG’s Chief Executive. There are a number of key challenges and opportunities for FIG in the short to medium term such as the potential development of a hydrocarbons industry, the replacement of some of the Islands’ key infrastructure and working to improve telecommunications for the Islands. I am looking forward to building on the work that Andy has started and hopefully seeing some of these projects completed during my time. I will also continue to build a strong, happy and effective team within the civil service. I would like to wish Andy all the best for the future and thank him for his support. It is an honour to succeed Andy and to have the opportunity to lead FIG.”

Andy Keeling commented: “It has been an absolute privilege being the Chief Executive of the Falkland Islands Government. The role has been immensely rewarding and challenging. I would like to thank my immediate team and the whole of FIG, providing the essential services on which our community relies, is a big team effort and I felt humbled by how often our staff went above and beyond for the benefit of the community. I give the MLAs my very best wishes for the remainder of this Assembly and the best of luck for those who decide to stand again later this year. I have every confidence that Andrea will be a great leader of FIG and I hope she enjoys it as much as I did. Anya and I have made many fantastic friends, whom we miss already and look forward to seeing again soon, once I am fit to fly.”

Dr Andrea Clausen previously worked in the private sector owning and operating a transport and logistics company, Falkland Islands Tours & Travel and the outsourced Government service for the operation of the Post and Philatelic Office. As well as being an elected Member of the Falkland Island Government from 2005 to 2009, Andrea has chaired the Public Accounts Committee for 8 years, the Chamber of Commerce for 3 years and been a Director of the Board of the Development Corporation for 5 years. Married with 3 children, Andrea grew up in camp at Goose Green and Sea Lion Island, and now lives in Stanley.