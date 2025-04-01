Panama extends former President Martinelli's safe-conduct

1st Tuesday, April 2025 - 10:26 UTC Full article

Martinelli sought refuge in the Nicaraguan Embassy after being convicted to 10 years in prison for corruption

The Government of Panama has extended a safe-conduct for former President Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014), currently sheltering in the Nicaraguan Embassy since Feb. 2024 after being sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined US$ 19.2 million for money laundering.

Initially, Martinelli was granted a safe-conduct on March 27, valid until midnight on March 31, following Nicaragua’s decision to offer him asylum. However, confusion arose when Panama requested an Interpol red notice against him, which was turned down as inappropriate.

”The National Government has decided to extend the validity of the safe-conduct for an additional period of seventy-two (72) hours, until the end of Thursday, April 3, 2025,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The original permit expired Monday at midnight local time (05h00 GMT Tuesday).

Nicaragua accused Panama of setting a “trap” or “ambush” and suspended Martinelli’s planned departure on March 31, demanding clarification. In response, Panama extended the safe-conduct by 72 hours, until April 3, 2025, to facilitate his travel, stating that the Executive Branch has the authority to grant it, with no objections from the Supreme Court.

Nicaragua has criticized Panama’s actions as politically motivated, while Martinelli, maintaining his innocence, awaits an agreement between the two governments to ensure his safe departure. The situation remains fluid as both nations communicate to resolve the issue.

“In addition, the Supreme Court of Justice, as the highest authority of the Judiciary, has stated this afternoon that it has no objections, since it is a power attributed to the Executive Branch, outside the jurisdiction of the Judiciary,” the Foreign Ministry's note also mentioned.

”Taking into account unforeseen causes and the need to have a reasonable term for the execution of the transfer, the National Government has decided to extend the validity of the safe-conduct for an additional term of seventy-two (72) hours, until the end of Thursday, April 3, 2025,“ it added

The Nicaraguan Sandinista Administration accused Panama of seeking to cause an international conflict: ”We therefore denounce the absurd positions and attitudes of the Panamanian authorities, which they should amend immediately, placing themselves at the side of political and humanist correctness,“ Managua said in a communiqué.

”I am totally innocent,“ Martinelli, 73, wrote on social media. ”Now, they give me this surprise that we are analyzing to see what decision we make,” he also pointed out.

Martinelli, who was convicted for the purchase of media outlets with public funds in addition to money laundering, claimed political persecution. He has another trial pending for alleged bribes from the construction company Odebrecht.