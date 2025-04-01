Uruguay: Orsi's first tour as president will be to Panama and Honduras

President Orsi “could not miss” the Celac summit in Honduras, Lubetkin explained

Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi will embark on his first international trip as head of state on April 7, 2025, visiting Panama and Honduras, Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin confirmed Monday.

In Panama, Orsi will meet with President José Raúl Mulino and a delegation of Uruguayan rice sector businessmen to explore potential trade agreements. “Let's hope that from this first meeting between the two presidents, a common decision will emerge to initiate potential future agreements in the commercial area,” Lubetkin said.

Then on April 8-9, Orsi will attend the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) summit in Honduras, where he is expected to hold multiple bilateral meetings with regional leaders, including fellow Presidents Gustavo Petro of Colombia and host Xiomara Castro, in addition to a possible encounter with Mexico’s Claudia Sheinbaum yet to be confirmed. “The president has planned multiple bilateral meetings with numerous colleagues,” Lubetkin pointed out.

At the Celac event, Honduras is to pass on to Colombia the group's rotating presidency. According to Lubetkin, President Orsi “could not miss” this “very important moment for all Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Lubetkin and Orsi met Monday at the Executive Tower with former Minister of Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries, Fernando Mattos, whose nomination as director general of the Inter-American Institute for Agricultural Cooperation they pledge to endorse. The post will be covered through elections to be held in November in Costa Rica. “It is a decision of State policy, which goes far beyond the political color of each party,” the Foreign Minister explained.