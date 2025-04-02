Foreign travelers increasingly pouring into Brazil

Brazil's revenues from international tourism hit a record US$ 823 million in February 2025, representing a 22.2% yoy increase, local authorities reported Tuesday.The arrival of over 1.3 million international visitors contributed a total of US$ 1.6 billion in tourism revenue for the first two months of the year, a 10.4% rise compared to 2024.

The sector's growth is driven by international events like the BRICS Summit and COP30, as well as expanded air connectivity and promotional efforts.

A major economic driver, 95% of tourism businesses are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Tuesday's data were gathered by the Ministry of Tourism, through inputs from the Brazilian International Tourism Promotion Agency (Embratur) and the Federal Police, based on figures released by Brazil's Central Bank (BCB) last week.

“International tourism has become a major driver of Brazil’s economy. It’s the fastest growing sector and a great job creator. After all, it’s where 95 percent of business is done by micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises,” said Embratur President Marcelo Freixo.

In the first two months of the year, the inflow of travelers from abroad surged by 57% interannually, amounting to 2.8 million arrivals.

According to Embratur, the sector has been boosted by a calendar of international events, which is expected to remain strong throughout the year, with the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro in July and the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP30) in Belém, Pará state, in November.

In Freixo’s view, the successive records in the sector also reflect an effort to expand the country’s promotion overseas, combined with increased air connectivity.

“Brazil is in fashion, but it’s thanks to the joint work of the public and private sectors,” he argued. (Source: Agencia Brasil)