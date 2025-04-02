Panama Canal announces preferential treatment for low-carbon emission vessels

The initiative will become effective on Oct. 5, with a new phase scheduled for next year

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) is launching a sustainability initiative by introducing the “NetZero Slot,” an exclusive transit quota for low-carbon emission vessels starting October 5, 2025, in a move to reduce the environmental impact of maritime trade.

The interoceanic waterway handles 3% of global commerce, connecting 170 countries and nearly 2,000 ports. The special slot, reserved for neopanamax vessels with dual-fuel engines using low-carbon fuels (under 75 gCO2(e)/MJ from well-to-wake), will be allocated via a competition 30 days prior to transit, not an auction, it was explained.

Benefits include priority transit within 24 hours, a chosen transit date within a week, and access to the Just-In-Time (JIT) system for efficiency. The shipping industry is facing increasing regulations to reduce emissions and adapt to global sustainability commitments.

This initiative aligns with the ACP's broader strategy to promote cleaner shipping technologies amid tightening global environmental regulations and challenges like the 2023 drought, which reduced daily transits. It also reinforces the canal’s role as a leader in sustainable trade innovation.

A second phase of the program is planned for 2026 in line with a growing international demand for clean energy.

Meanwhile, Panama’s government has rejected negotiations with the Trump administration over canal control, denying U.S. claims of free transit for its ships and allegations of Chinese involvement. President José Raúl Mulino's administration has ignored any discussions involving Trump attempting to seize the canal.