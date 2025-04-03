Bolivian President highlights nuclear developments

Bolivian President Luis Arce Catacora Wednesday underscored his country's advancements in nuclear technology, spotlighting the development of the Radiobiology and Radioecology Laboratory in El Alto as part of the Center for Research and Development in Nuclear Technology (Cidtn).

”This initiative is an integral part of the Center for Research and Development in Nuclear Technology (Cidtn), designed to enhance Bolivia's scientific and technological capabilities in the study of radiation and its effects on human health and the environment,“ Arce wrote on social media.

This laboratory aims to bolster Bolivia's scientific capabilities by studying radiation's effects on health and the environment, offering advanced nuclear and isotopic analysis for applications like archaeology and food origin tracing. It will also provide training and environmental monitoring and foster interdisciplinary research for radiological protection and environmental safety.

”Our goal is to carry out comprehensive studies that will allow us to better understand the effects of radiation on living organisms and ecosystems,” Arce also pointed out.

Located at over 4,000 meters above sea level, it is arguably the world’s highest nuclear research facility, focusing on peaceful applications in health, mining, agriculture, and water resources, in line with international standards and supported by the IAEA and ARCAL, it was explained.

The Bolivian Nuclear Energy Agency (ABEN), established in 2016, has made significant strides, including operating the Network of Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy Centers (serving over 68,000 patients), the Preclinical Radiopharmacy Cyclotron Complex (operational since March 2023), and the Multipurpose Irradiation Center. A key milestone is the production of radiopharmaceuticals, enhancing Bolivia's technological sovereignty.

A fortnight ago, over 50 tons of advanced equipment from Russia arrived for the laboratory, which is 90% complete in construction and 60% equipped. ”A charter flight exclusively transported a total of 240 packages weighing 50.8 tons of technology. This material, in the next few days, will be transferred to the city of El Alto, to the facilities of the Center for Research and Development in Nuclear Technology (Cidtn), which depends on the Bolivian Nuclear Energy Agency (ABEN),” a statement read.