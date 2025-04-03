Chile unveils plans to optimize copper and lithium extraction

Chile's transition to clean energy must involve local communities and small businesses, Síkela noted

The European Union, in collaboration with Fraunhofer Chile, has launched the OPTIMINER project in Santiago with key EU and Chilean dignitaries to optimize the extraction and processing of critical raw materials (CRMs) like copper and lithium, essential for renewable energy and clean technologies. The initiative seeks to foster sustainable mining and energy transition, benefiting both local communities and global supply chains.

“Chile's transition to clean energy must involve not only large industries but also local communities and small businesses,” said European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela.

“The launch of OptiMiner marks a milestone in scientific cooperation between the European Union and Chile,” he added. “It is a clear example of how international collaboration can drive sustainable innovation in key sectors such as mining.”

Other attendees included EU Ambassador to Chile Claudia Gintersdorfer, Fraunhofer Chile Director Frank Dinter, and representatives of EU Member States in Chile.

Funded with €7.3 million from the Horizon Europe program and totaling €8.38 million. The Horizon Europe Program is a consortium of 20 partners, such as Greece, Spain, Germany, Finland, Poland, Austria, Belgium, and Chile.

It aims to enhance energy and water efficiency, improve waste management, and develop sustainable mining solutions using advanced technologies.

The project, tested at sites like the Hasparren mine, strengthens Chile’s role as a global CRM supplier and fosters EU-Chile scientific cooperation.

OPTIMINER is part of the broader EU-LAC Global Investment Gateway Agenda, which includes over €350 million in investments for Chile’s green and digital transition.

This encompasses €200 million in loans for renewable hydrogen production, €105 million for renewable energy and efficiency projects for small businesses and households, and €16.5 million from the EU’s Investment Facility for Latin America and the Caribbean.