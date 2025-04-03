Initiatives for Paraguay's agriculture under way

Giménez showcased the benefits of garlic cultivation in the country to international experts

Paraguay's progress in sustainable agriculture and technological innovation to enhance its farming sector was highlighted Wednesday in Asunción at a Conference on Sustainable Agriculture on Family Farms organized by the National Institute of Agricultural Biotechnology (Inbio)

Inbio Vice President Héctor Cristaldo stressed the importance of training in technology and cooperation among producers to improve small farms and family economies while other experts noted that adopting sustainable practices, diversification (e.g., combining vegetables, grains, and fruits), and adding value were key to ensuring stable income and overcoming climate and economic challenges.

“The key is not to depend on a single crop and to innovate with techniques that optimize resources,” explained Luis Cubilla, a countryside producer.

In a separate event, Agriculture Minister Carlos Giménez met with representatives of Taiwan’s International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) to add Artificial Intelligence (AI) into agricultural production, specifically in aquaculture and orchid cultivation.

The visiting delegation introduced an AI-based system for climate control and risk reduction, aiming to boost efficiency, sustainability, and decision-making through data analysis.

This partnership seeks to enhance Paraguay’s agricultural competitiveness with precision technology, including advancements in garlic cultivation, while minimizing production risks.

The cooperation between both countries seeks to strengthen the competitiveness of Paraguay’s agricultural sector through technological innovation, with tools that allow for greater precision in crop and livestock management.

