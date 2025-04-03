Milei promotes war veterans to reserve second lieutenants

3rd Thursday, April 2025 - 10:30 UTC Full article

“The first step to advance our demands is to honor those who have historically fought and given their lives for them,” Casa Rosada argued in a statement

Argentine President Javier Milei signed a decree promoting combatants in the 1982 Falklands/Malvinas War who wished to enlist as reserve officers -known as “aspiring reserve officers” or AOR- to the rank of Second Lieutenant.

The measure is in line with a broader policy of historical reparation to veterans and national reconciliation with the Armed Forces, reversing decades of political stigmatization. It also reaffirmed Argentina’s sovereignty claims, a Casa Rosada communiqué noted.

The Libertarian Government insisted that such an initiative was long overdue to put an end to a stage “in which politics stigmatized and devalued” war veterans.

“The first step to advance our demands is to honor those who have historically fought and given their lives for them,” it was argued.

In addition, the Government reaffirmed the sovereignty claim over the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia, South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime spaces. “The fight for the Malvinas will not cease until our flag flies again in the Islands,” the statement also mentioned.