Milei says negotiations for zero tariffs with US under way

4th Friday, April 2025 - 09:47 UTC

Argentina will comply with Trump's requirements for reciprocal tariffs, Milei underlined

Argentine President Javier Milei said during a Conservative event in Florida that his country was negotiating with Donald Trump's administration a zero-tariff deal on approximately 50 export products, aiming for a potential Free Trade Agreement (FTA) shortly. Milei's remarks came after the Republican leader slapped a 10% tariff on all Argentine goods as part of a broader protectionist policy.

Speaking at the American Patriots Gala hosted by conservative groups Make America Clean Again and We Fund the Blue at Mar-a-Lago, where he received the “Lion of Liberty Award” for his commitment to freedom and free-market values, Milei outlined plans to adjust Argentine regulations to meet US reciprocity demands. Joining the Libertarian leader were Ministers Luis Toto Caputo (Economy) and Gerardo Werthein (Foreign Affairs).

Milei highlighted progress in resolving trade barriers, noting that five of eight initial issues have been addressed, with further steps pending. The negotiations aim to enhance trade flow for key exports, which represent 80% of Argentina’s sales to the U.S., without disrupting ties with Mercosur.

The South American head of State also emphasized his goal of making Argentina the “freest economy in the world” and touted his administration’s economic achievements, reportedly including 6% growth and lifting 20% of the population out of poverty since December 2023.

“For all these objectives and measures, the whole of politics, the media, the unions and many businessmen accommodated by the previous regime repeated over and over again that it was impossible to function,” the Argentine President stressed.

“Our reform agenda continues because our goal is to be the freest country in the world,” he insisted.

“Argentina is going to move forward in readjusting the regulations so that they comply with the requirements of the reciprocal tariff proposals drafted by President Donald Trump,” Milei also mentioned.

The announcement comes amid anticipation of a potential meeting with Trump, which could influence Argentina’s ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), where Washington carries significant sway.