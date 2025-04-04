Orsi tells businessmen about Uruguay's strengths

4th Friday, April 2025 - 20:55 UTC Full article

“We have been able to untie the hardest knots through strategies of good dialogue,” Orsi explained

Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi Friday underscored his country's strengths, such as legal certainty, reliability in keeping commitments, and a tradition of resolving challenges through dialogue. He made those remarks during the Latin Annual Meeting business forum in the department (province) of Maldonado. Also attending the event were former Presidents Julio María Sanguinetti of Uruguay and Vicente Fox of Mexico, who also spoke at the event.

“In this complex world, we have strengths,” Orsi said. “We have been able to untie the hardest knots through strategies of good dialogue,” he also explained. In addition, he highlighted Uruguay's historical commitment to social protection and the importance of security. “With these commitments and challenges, Uruguay assumes this new stage, and it is up to me to steer this ship to a good destination.”

While in Punta del Este, Fox spoke with Infobae abut US President Donald Trump's tariffs spree and how mistaken the Republican leader was with such an initiative:

“The Mexican stock market rose almost 3% on the day of the tariffs, and the U.S. stock markets fell between 4 and 5%,” Fox pointed out.

“I think that shows exactly how wrong Trump's move is. I think it goes directly against the American interest, against the interest of the American economy, against the interest of American consumers, and I think he is not going to be able to sustain it politically,” he further noted. “People are going to revolt against him.”

However, Fox acknowledged that Trump's constituency was made up of “very ideologized people, with a DNA of authoritarianism, of Hitlerism.”

“Being afraid [of Trump] is the worst thing the rest of the world can do,” Fox also warned.