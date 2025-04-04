Treason charges filed against Milei for April 2 speech

Milei was said to have dropped Argentina’s sovereignty claims over the Falklands/Malvinas Islands

Argentina's National Confederation of Malvinas Combatants filed a criminal complaint against President Javier Milei for treason, violation of public official duties, and abuse of authority. The case is to be heard by Buenos Aires City Federal Court # 2 under Judge Sebastián Ramos.

It is grounded on Milei’s speech during the April 2 ceremony.

Milei suggested that the Malvinas (Falkland) Islanders might one day “vote with their feet” to join Argentina, which was construed as endorsing the UK-supported principle of self-determination, which Argentina historically rejects.

The veterans, represented by Confederation President Ramón Robles and lawyer Walter Alejandro Di Giuseppe, argue that Milei’s remarks contradict Argentina’s constitutional claim of “legitimate and imprescriptible sovereignty” over the Malvinas, as outlined in the National Constitution’s Transitory Provisions.

“I hereby come to formulate a criminal complaint for facts that ”prima facie“ would give rise to public action against Javier Gerardo Milei, current president of Argentina, in view of the fact that they could constitute the crimes of violation of the Duties of a Public Official, Abuse of Authority and Treason to the Fatherland; according to articles. 248 et seq. and 214 et seq. and concordant articles of the Penal Code,” the filing stated.

In their view, Milei's stance underminds decades of Argentine policy, which views the Islanders as Argentine citizens under illegal British occupation since 1833, not as a separate people with self-determination rights.

According to article 214 of the Penal Code, crimes against the security of the nation, “shall be punished with imprisonment or imprisonment of ten to twenty-five years or life imprisonment or life imprisonment and in either case, absolute disqualification for life, provided that the act is not covered by another provision of this code, any Argentine or any person who owes obedience to the Nation, by reason of his employment or public function, who takes up arms against it, joins its enemies or gives them any aid or assistance,” the plaintiffs further highlighted.

The complaint also cites broader shifts in Milei’s foreign policy, including his admiration for Margaret Thatcher and NATO alignment as evidence of abandoning Argentina’s sovereignty claims.

This legal action marks the first judicial challenge to Milei’s statements, with other veteran groups considering similar moves.