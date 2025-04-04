“Welcome to America”: Australian traveler face detention, deportation amid rising US border scrutiny

4th Friday, April 2025 - 03:06 UTC Full article

Some governments have updated travel advisories. Australia’s Smart Traveller warns that “US authorities have broad powers to decide if you’re eligible to enter”

In an era where American hospitality was once a hallmark of travel, increasing reports of detentions and deportations at U.S. airports are raising serious concerns among international travelers — particularly Australians.

A recent opinion piece in The Sydney Morning Herald warns that the United States is no longer the friendly destination many once cherished. “The land of the free could be morphing into a home for only the braver of tourist,” the article states, pointing to a rise in what officials call “enhanced vetting” at border points.

One Australian citizen, speaking anonymously, described being detained for eight hours at New York’s JFK airport last month before being deported — not for any legal infraction, but for taking what authorities deemed an “unusual route” to the U.S. He had flown via Hong Kong on a discounted ticket with Cathay Pacific.

“I feel like returning to the U.S. under the current administration would be the equivalent of going back for your hat after escaping a devastating house fire,” he said. “I have no wish to be burnt again.”

The traveler lost over $15,000 in prepaid cruise bookings and remains baffled by his treatment. His electronic devices were searched, and he was interviewed by three different teams before being sent home.

The Herald points to a broader trend: citizens from the UK, Germany, and Canada have also reported aggressive interrogations and device searches upon entry into the U.S. — a country whose tourism industry generated $155 billion in overseas visitor spending in 2023 alone.

Some governments have updated travel advisories. Australia’s Smart Traveller warns that “US authorities have broad powers to decide if you’re eligible to enter,” though it has not issued new guidance in response to the latest incidents.

The U.S. government denies that these actions target individuals based on political beliefs or nationality. However, The Herald describes a growing sense among foreign travelers that border security under the Trump administration is edging into deterrence.

With Europe-to-U.S. bookings reportedly down 25% this summer, hotel giants like Accor and airlines like Virgin Atlantic are already flagging concern. Meanwhile, privacy experts now advise travelers to delete sensitive information from devices or even travel with “burner” phones to avoid potential intrusion.

If the trend continues, the Herald warns, the U.S. risks an international tourism backlash “to rival that provoked by September 11.” At stake is not only economic recovery post-COVID, but also the nation’s reputation as an open and welcoming society.

As one Australian put it: “You’re welcome” has never sounded so uncertain.