Trump's measures make dollar rise in Brazil

5th Saturday, April 2025 - 10:09 UTC Full article

Emerging markets such as Brazil were hit hard by developments in the US

The quotation between the Brazilian real and the US dollar rose Friday to US$ 1 / R$ 5.83 after China announced retaliatory 34% surcharges against US President Donald Trump's tariffs, which fueled fears of a global recession, triggering turbulence in financial markets.

Brazil’s Ibovespa stock index dropped 2.96% to 127,256 points, its worst day since December, mirroring a broader decline in global markets, including the US, which saw its worst week since March 2020.

Emerging markets, including Brazil, were hit hard by this, compounded by a robust US jobs report (228,000 jobs added in March) signaling delayed Federal Reserve rate cuts and a drop in Brent crude oil prices to $64, the lowest since 2021, due to anticipated lower US demand.

The value of the US currency is at its highest since March 10, when it closed at R$ 5.85. It was also the dollar's biggest daily rise since November 10, 2022, when the currency had risen 4.1% in just one day.

The fall in the international price of oil also hit commodity-producing countries. The barrel of Brent crude, used in international negotiations, closed at US$ 64, the lowest level since 2021. Again, there were fears that demand in the United States would fall after Trump's tariffs.

On a brighter note, Brazil’s trade balance rebounded in March with a surplus of US$ 8.15 billion, the second-highest for the month historically, up 13.8% from March 2024, the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services (MDIC) announced Friday.

Exports reached $29.18 billion (up 5.5%), driven by higher coffee prices, the start of soybean and corn harvests, and increased sales of beef, cellulose, and copper ore.

Imports rose to $21.02 billion (up 2.6%), boosted by purchases of machinery, engines (up 45.9%), medicines, and fertilizers. Export volumes grew 5%, with agriculture leading at 10.8%, while manufacturing saw a 9% increase, aided by recovery in Argentina.

The extractive sector lagged, with a 10.6% drop in volume due to oil platform maintenance. The Ministry of Development forecasts a 2025 trade surplus of $70.2 billion, though Trump’s tariffs and China’s retaliation, not yet factored in, may alter this outlook.

Last month, the volume of goods exported rose by 5%, driven by the start of the harvest for various products. Prices rose by just 0.4% on average compared to the same month last year. In terms of imports, the quantity bought rose by 4.2%, driven by economic growth, but average prices fell by 1.5%, reflecting the fall in the value of commodities (primary goods with an international price). (Source: Agencia Brasil)