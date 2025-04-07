Dave Morgan, from windy Falklands to Deputy Governor of sunny Bermuda

Mr. Morgan has served as Deputy Governor of the Falklands since April 2021, and has worked for the British Government for 25 years across various departments.

A senior British diplomat has been announced in the role of Deputy Governor of Bermuda, as reported by the Caribbean media. Andrew Murdoch, the Governor, said Dave Morgan would take over the post held at present by Tom Oppenheim MBE.

Mr. Morgan is expected to be sworn in at the start of next month, with Mr Oppenheim’s term not concluding until the middle of May as part of the transition.

Roles have included policy development and delivery, international trade and project management.

Mr. Morgan called the new appointment “an absolute honor”. He added: “I am very excited to be taking up my post and delivering for the people of Bermuda on your beautiful islands. We are very much looking forward to immersing ourselves in Bermudian life.”

Mrr Morgan is to be accompanied to the new post by his wife, Shirley.