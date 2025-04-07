Falklands, Fees to Change for Applications for British Passports, 7% increase

The Customs and Immigration Service reminds the public that to apply for a new passport, visit the Customs and Immigration office located on Ross Road, Stanley

The Customs and Immigration Service would like to inform the public that from Thursday 10 April 2025, His Majesty’s Passport Office will be increasing their fees by approximately 7%. This means there will be the following price increases in respect of passport applications received by the Customs and Immigration Service with effect from Wednesday 09 April 2025:

• Adult passport (34 pages): Current cost of £136.30 (inclusive of administration and carriage costs), will increase by £9.50 to £145.80

• Child (under 16 years) passport (34 pages): Current cost of £100.80 (inclusive of administration and carriage costs), will increase by £7.00 to £107.80

• Adult ‘Jumbo’ frequent traveller passport (50 pages): Current cost of £148.30 (inclusive of administration and carriage costs), will increase by £10.50 to £158.80

The increases above are excluding the passport photograph service of £7.50 for a set of six.

New costs including the passport photograph service with effect from Tuesday 09 April 2025 are:

• Adult passport (34 pages): £153.30

• Child (under 16 years) passport (34 pages): £115.30

• Adult ‘Jumbo’ frequent traveller passport (50 pages): £166.30

The Customs and Immigration Service would also like to take this opportunity to remind the public that to apply for a new passport, please visit the Customs and Immigration office located on Ross Road, Stanley, where you can collect the application forms and receive advice on how to fill in your information and which certified copies of documents need to be included with your application. In the case of passport renewals you will also need to bring in your current passport but this will be returned to you until your new one is issued.



It is strongly recommended that you do not apply for a new British passport online as you will be asked to send your current passport and original supporting documents and you may also incur difficulties and delays in receiving your new passport book and the return of your original documents. Any applications not complying with Customs and Immigration’s current agreement with HMPO will be returned to applicant.

Emergency passports can be issued in genuine emergencies such as for medical treatment or travel for compassionate reasons – not for holidays – and they are for single trips only. The cost for emergency passports remains unchanged at £75 plus the cost of photographs and on arriving at your destination you will need to obtain a full passport at extra cost in order to return to the Falklands.