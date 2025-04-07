Falklands holds largest volleyball tournament in Islands history; in three weeks Chile tour

The FIVC Men’s Team that will be playing in Chile; Team’s performance in Round 1 was shaky, but they managed to secure a win.

The Tumbledown Hall at Mount Pleasant Complex was buzzing with energy on Saturday as it hosted the largest volleyball tournament in the history of the Falkland Islands. A total of 14 teams gathered for the highly anticipated “MPC Inter-department Volleyball Tournament,” which followed a knockout format and showcased some exceptional volleyball talent.

Falklands Sports Council reported that among the teams, FIVC was well-represented with four squads: Punta Ladies, NoyPi, FIVC Mixed, and Punta Men. The competition was fierce, but the Gurkha Rifles B team dominated the tournament, winning every match without dropping a set. Coming in a strong second place was 748-SAMS, with Gurkha Rifles A team securing the bronze medal. Our very own FIVC Men’s Punta team finished fourth, falling just short in a nail-biting final game that went to a third set.

The atmosphere was electric, with passionate supporters cheering loudly for their teams throughout the tournament. This event served as excellent preparation for our ladies’ and men’s teams, who can expect a similar level of intensity when they head to Chile in just three weeks. Both teams proudly unveiled new kits and banners that will represent them during their first international tournament.

A huge shout-out to all the players and supporters from Stanley—we proved to be an incredible community, rallying together in support of each other! We also extend a big thank you to the Gurkha teams for organizing such an outstanding tournament and continuously backing us as we work to improve our game. This event was a shining example of collaboration between the military and the local community, a partnership we hope to continue strengthening. While we recognize that these interactions rely on the enthusiasm of a few, we’re hopeful to maintain this momentum despite the rapid pace of change at MPC. Let's keep the spirit alive!