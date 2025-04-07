Trump’s 41% tariff on Falklands, “biggest threat since Argentine invasion”, Liberal Democrat leader

MP Ed Davey, Prime Minister should invite Falklands’ governor to an urgent meeting in Downing Street

The leader of UK’s Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey has called on the Prime Minister to meet with the Falklands Governor, after President Trump announced tariffs of 41% on exports from the Falkland Islands to the United States.

The Islands could be badly hit by Trump’s tariffs, in 2023 the Falklands exported some US$ 27.4mn of goods to the US, mostly toothfish.

The Liberal Democrat Leader is urging the Prime Minister to invite Falklands Governor Alison Blake for an urgent meeting at Number 10 to discuss support for Falklands’ jobs and businesses in light of the tariffs. Ed Davey has also said that the UK must include the interests of the Falkland Islands in its trade negotiations with the US, especially after the Falklands were left out of the previous Conservative Government’s negotiations with the EU.

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said: ““Trump’s trade war could be the biggest threat facing Falklanders since Argentina’s invasion. The UK Government has a responsibility to step up and defend British citizens everywhere – including in the Falklands.

“President Trump has arbitrarily decided to hit Falklanders with some of his highest tariffs in an outrageous act of aggression that cannot be allowed to stand. The Prime Minister should invite the Governor of the Falklands to an urgent meeting in Downing Street to discuss how to fight back and protect their jobs and businesses.

“Ministers should also ensure the interests of the Falkland Islands are included in their trade negotiations with the US. We cannot see a repeat of the Conservative Party’s shameful betrayal of the Falklands - leaving them out of negotiations with the EU - which has left the Islands totally exposed to Trump's trade war.”