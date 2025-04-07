UK discussing sale of two RN amphibious assault ships to Brazil

HMS Albion earned a reputation as being the Royal Navy’s Swiss army knife, due to her operational versatility (Picture: MOD)

UK is in discussions with Brazil about the potential sale of Royal Navy warships HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark. Both vessels are amphibious assault ships used to land Royal Marines and equipment ashore.

They entered service around 20 years ago, but are now being considered for disposal as part of wider defense cost-saving measures.

Axing HMS Albion and Bulwark is 'about money rather than clear-sighted logic'

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “We can confirm we have entered discussions with the Brazilian navy over the potential sale of HMS Bulwark and HMS Albion.

”As announced in November, both ships are being decommissioned from the Royal Navy. “Neither were planned to go back to sea before their out of service dates in the 2030s.”

HMS Albion was last at sea in 2023, while HMS Bulwark has been out of service since 2017. Both ships are currently held at low readiness.

Under current plans, HMS Albion is scheduled to go out of service in 2033 and HMS Bulwark the year after.