CFL acquire Falkland’s container vessel MV Unispirit

8th Tuesday, April 2025 - 09:08 UTC Full article

The Board of Consolidated Fisheries Ltd (CFL) are delighted to announce the acquisition of MV Unispirit. The vessel was handed over to new ownership in Montevideo on Monday 7th April, 2025. This marks a significant moment for the Islands; for the first time the Falklands has its own container vessel, and the acquisition represents a major investment of Falklands capital.

This project has been many years in the making and builds on long-standing relationships with trusted Falklands shipping partners Uniatlantico Shipping and Held Shipping.

“The acquisition structure establishes a new CFL interest in the Hamburg shipping sector, opening up new connections and expertise and creating a platform for future growth”, said CFL Chairman James Wallace, who led the acquisition process. “The vessel will continue to be chartered to SAAS, so the service will continue as we are all familiar with. This investment is however important, as it helps secure the Islands’ shipping link, which is significant given how scarce suitable vessels are for the Falkland’s trade”.

Jill Ford, General Manager of South American Atlantic Service Limited (SAAS) said: “From a SAAS perspective this is really positive, welcome news and provides service stability for us and our customers into the future. We look forward to working through the Charter under the new ownership of Unispirit Shipping.”

The board of CFL would like to thank professional advisors Ahlers & Vogel, Andrew Jackson, Kreston Reeves and Baker Tilly, whose assistance was invaluable in securing this acquisition.