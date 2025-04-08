Chile's Labor Minister resigns to run for president

Jara was deemed the Communist Party's best option

Jeannette Jara resigned Monday as Chile's Labor Minister after being chosen by the Communist Party to run for president. She announced her decision after conferring with President Gabriel Boric Font at La Moneda. The Communist Party confirmed her candidacy on Saturday.

Jara was chosen over former Recoleta Mayor Daniel Jadue. Party Chairman Lautaro Carmona praised Jara’s qualities, experience, and efficiency, noting her role in the Central Committee and Political Commission. “Jeannette has all the qualities and capacities, she has all the confidence, she is a member of the Central Committee, of the Political Commission, and together with that, she will have the active contribution of each one of us,” Carmona said.

”Our agreement is that (the candidate) represents us by quality and political experience, by concrete example of exercise and efficiency in the tasks of implementation of public policies, by visibility of the country, by charismatic qualities, which is further helped by the gender condition, I am referring to the colleague Jeannette Jara,” he added.

After her resignation, she will be replaced by Labor Undersecretary Giorgio Boccardo on an interim basis while her permanent successor is yet to be announced.