Mensun Bound highlights Ocean Heritage at Ocean Business 2025 launch in Southampton

8th Tuesday, April 2025 - 18:47 UTC Full article

“Ocean Business 2025 is a fantastic platform to bring together like-minded individuals and organisations dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the subsea sector,” Bound said

Renowned maritime archaeologist Mensun Bound delivered the keynote address today at the opening of Ocean Business 2025, a leading global event for ocean science and technology professionals.

Speaking to a packed auditorium in Southampton, Bound shared behind-the-scenes insights from the groundbreaking 2022 expedition that located Endurance, Sir Ernest Shackleton’s lost ship, deep beneath Antarctica’s Weddell Sea. The discovery, led by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust (FMHT), was hailed as a historic milestone in marine archaeology.

“Ocean Business 2025 is a fantastic platform to bring together like-minded individuals and organisations dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the subsea sector,” Bound said. He underlined the need to merge innovation with responsibility: “Preserving our oceans’ rich history must go hand-in-hand with advancing exploration.”

Bound, who serves as a trustee of FMHT, was joined by Elena Lewendon, the Trust’s newly appointed Chief Operating Officer. Lewendon is spearheading efforts to expand FMHT’s international partnerships and promote sustainable marine research.

Ocean Business 2025 has attracted thousands of global participants, showcasing cutting-edge developments in underwater robotics, surveying, and autonomous marine systems. Following his keynote, Bound joined discussions with industry leaders on future collaborations in maritime research and heritage conservation.

The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust continues to raise global awareness of South Atlantic maritime history through high-profile expeditions and educational outreach.