Mulino and Orsi discuss Mercosur and other issues in Panama

8th Tuesday, April 2025 - 08:27 UTC Full article

Orsi's trip marked the first visit by a Uruguayan sitting president to Panama in 16 years

Presidents Yamandú Orsi of Uruguay and José Raúl Mulino of Panama met Monday at the Palacio de las Garzas to discuss the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) and other bilateral issues. The newly-inaugurated Broad Front leader's trip reciprocated Mulino’s prior visits to Uruguay, which facilitated Panama’s entry as an Associated State of Mercosur in December 2024. The meeting also took place as part of the celebrations marking 120 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Both heads of State focused on regional integration, trade, and investment, emphasizing Panama’s logistics platform as a gateway for Uruguay and Mercosur to new markets. They discussed democracy, human rights, and international law, with Orsi praising Panama’s 2025-2026 UN Security Council role. They also reviewed education cooperation, including Panama’s interest in Uruguay’s Ceibal Plan and cadet training scholarships, in addition to Uruguay’s rice sector.

Comunicado Conjunto Panama Uruguay by MercoPress on Scribd

In addition, Orsi visited the Panama Canal’s Cocolí Locks as he and Mulino pledged to advance the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) and World Health Organization (WHO) Tobacco Control Convention. Mulino invited Orsi to the 2026 bicentennial of the Amphictyonic Congress during the Organization of American States (OAS) General Assembly.

Amid global uncertainties and US tensions over the Panama Canal, both emphasized a dynamic trade relationship and regional stability through Mercosur, aiming for mutual growth and integration.

The visit marked the first official trip of a Uruguayan president to Panama in 16 years. On the economic front, the presidents expressed interest in boosting investment and trade.

Mulino insisted that, with Mercosur, his country began “an era of looking southwards, seeking opportunities not only for work, business and friendship, but also for regional integration in a positive way.” He added that Panama and Uruguay were taking a key step towards a more dynamic commercial relationship.

The hosting leader also pointed out that he and Orsi “shared important criteria on democracy, institutional respect, and the rule of law.” He also mentioned that, with Uruguay, there was “much in common” and “many things to learn in different areas.”

Meanwhile, Orsi highlighted the “permanent vocation of articulating and integrating” that Uruguay will have under him. “We want to be the path of certainties, of certainty,” he stressed.

Orsi will next participate at the Celac Summit in Honduras. His entourage includes Uruguayan businesspeople from the rice sector, “who not only sell and buy, but also exchange experiences to improve the production” of that item. “It is not only a matter of competition, but also of complementation,” he further noted.