Nobody interested in modernizing key bridge linking Argentina and Brazil

8th Tuesday, April 2025 - 08:05 UTC

The bridge handles 23% of the trade between Argentina and Brazil

Brazilian authorities canceled the auction for the São Borja-Santo Tomé International Bridge due to a lack of bidders. The project -requiring a US$ 99 million investment over 25 years- sought to modernize the 15.62-kilometer structure with upgrades like new access lanes, parking areas, and improved lighting.

Initially postponed due to alleged irregularities, the auction was later cleared but failed to attract proposals. The bridge handles 23% of commerce between Argentina and Brazil by linking the city of São Borja in the state of Rio Grande do Sul with the municipality of Santo Tomé in the Argentine province of Corrientes. The bridge is the result of a 1989 bi-national agreement.

“The auction of the São Borja-Santo Tomé International Bridge, scheduled for this Friday, was canceled due to the absence of proposals,” Brazil's Transport Ministry said in a statement.

Since it is “a pioneer project in Brazil”, it will carry out “a detailed technical analysis” to identify the factors that led to the cancellation of the auction and try to overcome them in a future bidding process, it was explained.

The concession also contemplated border operations, guaranteeing “efficient” attention to cargo vehicles, support for customs operations, and inspections required by regulatory agencies.

The auction was initially scheduled for Jan. 7 but was suspended by one of the magistrates of the Brazilian Court of Accounts (TCU) for alleged “irregularities.”

The suspension was requested by the company Ponta Negra Soluções Logísticas e Transportes, one of the interested parties in the process, which pointed out “inconsistency in the traffic data presented” and an “alteration of the technical qualification criteria” for those interested in participating in the auction.

The measure was reversed by the court plenary, which ruled that the decision should be taken by the Argentine-Brazilian Joint Commission.