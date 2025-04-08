Venezuela warns of false flag moves to justify imperialist attacks

“False positive” actions are usually carried out to then “invade sovereign nations and peoples,” the Bolivarian Armed Forces argued

Venezuela’s Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) and Vice President Delcy Rodríguez warned Sunday of an alleged “false flag” operation targeting an ExxonMobil platform in disputed maritime waters between Venezuela and Guyana.

Rodríguez claimed the operation, involving U.S.-trained mercenary Erik Prince and supported by ExxonMobil and Venezuelan opposition figure María Corina Machado, aims to provoke conflict and justify aggression against Venezuela. The FANB accused Guyana of violating the 1966 Geneva Agreement by allowing foreign oil operations in the contested area, which spans over 140,000 square kilometers, including the Essequibo territory.

Venezuela insisted this was part of an imperialist plot to escalate tensions and invade sovereign nations. The FANB pledged a strong response to any threats, while Rodríguez emphasized defending Venezuela’s territorial integrity.

Guyana’s government, backed by the U.S., was criticized for unilaterally exploiting the disputed region, heightening tensions in the longstanding border dispute.

”We will defend our territorial integrity, our sovereignty, and the historic honor of every Venezuelan,“ Rodríguez pointed out. ”We have denounced that the enemies of Venezuela are preparing a false flag operation aimed at attacking the ExxonMobil platform, which is located in waters pending delimitation between Venezuela and Guyana,” she mentioned.