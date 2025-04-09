Brazil: Visa requirement in place for US, Australian, and Canadian travelers

Brazil does not allow exemptions for countries requiring visas for travelers from the South American country

Brazil will require citizens of the United States, Canada, and Australia to obtain visas for entry starting April 10, following the principle of reciprocity, it was announced Wednesday.

Nationals of these countries, which do not offer visa exemptions to Brazilians, must apply online via the eVisa website, paying a fee of US$ 80.90 for a maximum stay of 90 days.

Although Brazil's Federal Senate passed a bill to suspend visa requirements for these nations, the initiative is yet to be approved by the Lower House.

The Itamaraty Palace recalled that this decision was taken in May 2023 to respect the principle of reciprocity, given that “Brazil does not grant unilateral exemption from visit visas.” In the meantime, visa-exemption agreements are being negotiated with these countries.

“We are still negotiating with the US to exempt Brazilians from the visa requirement, allowing reciprocity for Americans visiting Brazil,” Tourism Minister Celso Sabino explained.

Data from the International Tourist Arrivals in Brazil panel of the Brazilian International Tourism Promotion Agency (Embratur) shows that in 2024, Brazil received 728,537 tourists from the United States, 96,540 from Canada, and 52,888 from Australia.

The draft legislative decree in the Senate was penned by opposition Senator Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ), with fellow Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) acting as rapporteur. The bill included Japan, but that country signed a visa-exemption agreement with Brazil in August 2023. (Source: Agencia Brasil)