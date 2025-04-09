Falklands Government have given update on avian influenza

Of 84 sets of swabs taken, 26 returned positive and 58 negative

Falklands Government Veterinary Services have given an update on avian influenza. Since Monday 1 July 2024, 105 suspect birds/animals have been reported, 84 sets of swabs have been taken (some are repeat sets from known suspect or confirmed areas).

Twenty six sets returned positive results and 58 sets of negative results. There are no sets of swab results pending.



Photo: FIG





FIG have prepared information and guidance about bird flu and preventative measures to try and reduce the spread of the virus. This has been approved by the Governor and must be complied with when an area or place is declared as infected. This guidance can be found here: https://falklands.gov.fk/agriculture/avian-influenza

The public are reminded to NOT TOUCH dead or sick birds but report them to the Veterinary Services on 27366 or 55366 out of hours.