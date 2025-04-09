Falklands, the VSAT Public Consultation Period Extended by a month

FIG has agreed to a request for an extension to the current public consultation to ensure that the consultation process is as complete and inclusive as possible.

The Falkland Islands Government has announced that the public consultation period on the proposed changes to the policy that guides the issuing of VSAT licenses and the associated fee level has been extended by a month.

The proposed changes were considered by Executive Council earlier this year in response to the community petition and Select Committee process that took place last year.

The original public consultation period was due to conclude on 11 April 2025. This has now been extended to Sunday 11 May 2025, with Executive Council now due to consider the matter on 3 June 2025.