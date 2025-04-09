RAF farewell to Puma HC2s choppers, which saw combat on both sides in the Falklands war

After 54 years of continuous service, Britain’s Royal Air Force’s (RAF’s) Puma fleet retired on March 31, 2025, concluding a remarkable career that began in 1971. The farewell flights on March 26 and 27 saw Puma HC2s soar over the United Kingdom and Cyprus, with additional fly-pasts in Brunei, marking the end of an era for this versatile helicopter.

Ironically Puma helicopters were employed both by both sides, UK and Argentina during the Falklands war.

The UK flypast, dubbed WARLOCK flight, featured three Puma HC2s departing from RAF Benson in South Oxfordshire, England, flying over significant sites like Northern Ireland, Cyprus, and Brunei.

In Cyprus, No. 84 Squadron conducted its own farewell over RAF Akrotiri, reflecting the Puma’s diverse roles in military operations, peacekeeping, and humanitarian missions.

Wing Commander Nick Monahan, commanding officer of No. 33 Squadron and Puma Force Commander, emphasized that the flight “reflects the rich history and contributions that the Puma has made during its time in service.”

SA 330 Puma was developed by Aérospatiale (now Airbus Helicopters) in collaboration with Westland under a 1967 UK-France agreement. It is a medium-lift chopper with a maximum takeoff weight of 7,400 kg and was designated Puma HC Mk 1.

The HC2 variant featured modern avionics, making it a key asset in operations like UK exercises in Kenya (2009-2011), Hurricane Irma relief (2017), and COVID-19 aid under Operation Rescript (2020).

Powered by two turboshaft engines, it could cruise at 309 km/h with a range of 580 km. The spacious cabin accommodated up to 16 passengers, 12 fully equipped troops, or 2 tons of cargo.

The Puma quickly became a versatile and indispensable asset in conflicts, peacekeeping operations, and humanitarian missions. Notably, it supported British forces during the troubles in Northern Ireland, conducting evacuations and rescue operations amidst the conflict.

One of the most ironic chapters in the Puma’s history unfolded during the Falklands War of 1982; the Argentine deployment of SA 330 Pumas highlighted the absurdity of war, as both sides utilized the same helicopter type.

Argentina initially deployed Pumas from its Army and one from the coast guard to transport troops and supplies across the islands and from Navy vessels.

On April 3, 1982, an Argentine Army SA330L Puma, AE504, was deployed alongside an Aerospatiale Alouette III to land troops in South Georgia. During the operation, small-arms fire from British Royal Marines brought down the Puma.

Post-war, the British captured one of these downed Argentine Pumas. Rather than scrapping it, they refurbished it and integrated it into RAF service, turning enemy assets into their own.