Strong global market for beef, but Argentina is not keeping pace with other main exporters, BCR report

In the first two months of 2025, main exporters, Brazil, Australia, Uruguay and Paraguay increased volume and revenue from sales of beef, while Argentina shipped 26% less

Argentina’s beef exports totaled 96,805 metric tons in the first two months of 2025, down 26.1% from the same period in 2024, according to a report from the Rosario Board of Trade BCR. This has meant that in terms of revenue, exports fell 3.8% year-over-year to US$474.5 million for January and February combined.

But BCR also points out that the decline is concerning since this compares negatively with the performance of other major global beef exporters.

In the same two months, Brazil—the world’s largest beef exporter—shipped 370,900 tons abroad, a 3% increase over the same period in 2024, while revenue from Brazilian beef exports rose 10.2% year over year. Likewise, Australia, the second-largest global beef exporter, recorded sales of 198,500 tons in the first two months of 2025, a 17.2% increase from last year.

Other producers such as Uruguay and Paraguay also posted higher beef export volumes in early 2025 compared to 2024, according to BCR. Uruguay exported 65,800 tons, up 4.5% year-on-year, with export revenue increasing 20.6%, while. Paraguay shipped 62,600 tons — a 21.6% rise from 51,500 tons a year earlier — marking a record export for the country.

“In short, these numbers reflect the strength of international demand,” BCR analysts stated, noting that the global market is currently facing a reduced supply of beef, especially from Brazil, the United States, and even China, which have cut production by over 600,000 tons.

The analysts said United States, historically a major supplier of beef, is expected to remain a net importer for the third consecutive year, putting upward pressure on global prices.

Using the FAO’s Beef Price Index as a benchmark, BCR noted the index reached 131.9 points in February 2025, marking a 10.7% increase from 119.1 points in February 2024 and just 3 points (2%) below the February 2022 peak.

BCR added that the U.S. and Europe not only drive higher prices but are currently offering extraordinary prices, with the Hilton Quota benchmarks nearing almost US$17,000 per ton. Israel has also highlighted as a destination with strong demand, both in volume and price.

Even China, which pressured prices downward for much of last year, has begun to ease that stance. Prices paid for imported beef are showing slow but steady improvement.

According to data from Beijing, China imported 470,000 tons of beef in the first two months of 2025 at an average price of nearly US$5,200 per ton — a 9% increase from the average price in 2024.

In this context, BCR concludes that Argentine export prospects remain positive despite fluctuations in shipped volumes.

“With sustained global demand and rising international prices, Argentina’s challenge will have to improve competitiveness and capitalize on a market that continues to show positive signals,” analysts concluded.