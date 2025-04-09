Uruguayan authorities suggest would-be travelers get vaccinated against measles

Uruguay's Ministry of Public Health (MSP) Wednesday issued an alert for measles ahead of Tourism Week -the country's lay version of Easter Week- urging travelers, especially those heading to Argentina, to verify they have two doses of the measles vaccine, as the neighboring country has been reported to be experiencing community transmission of the highly contagious disease, just like parts of the US and Europe.

“It is a highly transmissible disease. I would say that it is the most transmissible of the transmissible diseases,” MSP Epidemiology Director Mónica Castro explained.

In this scenario, the MSP recommends that anyone with only one dose or uncertainty about their vaccination status get injected for free at any healthcare center. Measles spreads easily through air, direct contact, or secretions, with symptoms including rash, fever, respiratory issues, and conjunctivitis, and it can be contagious before symptoms appear.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has reported a fivefold increase in measles cases in the Americas in the first quarter of 2025, rising from 91 to 507 cases compared to 2024, driven by low childhood vaccination rates and cross-border movement.

Active outbreaks are confirmed in Argentina (14 cases), the US (301 cases), Canada, and Mexico, with PAHO rating the regional spread risk as “high.” Brazilian authorities said there was no community spread.

Globally, measles cases surged, with Europe seeing over 127,000 cases in 2024 (double the previous year) and the WHO estimating 10.3 million cases worldwide in 2023, up 20%.

Low vaccination coverage is a key factor, with only 28.6% of countries in the Americas achieving over 95% coverage for the first MMR dose and 16.7% for the second, far below levels needed to prevent community spread. Measles, highly contagious, spreads through air and saliva droplets, infecting 75-90% of unvaccinated contacts, and can cause severe complications like pneumonia and encephalitis, with fatality rates up to 10-30% in vulnerable populations.

PAHO and the World Health Organization (WHO) urge stronger vaccination efforts, surveillance, and campaigns while addressing vaccine misinformation and boosting regional vaccine production to curb the resurgence.

Also this week, Uruguay's MSP highlighted a dramatic rise in child violence and abuse cases, with Minister Cristina Lustemberg noting that numbers increased from 900 in 2007 to 9,000 in 2023. She stressed the need for cross-governmental efforts and state support to address this crisis and repair the lives of affected children.