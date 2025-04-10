Pope Francis and King Charles meeting takes places at last

The meeting had long been planned but constantly rescheduled due to health issues affecting both leaders

Pope Francis was visited by King Charles III and Queen Camilla in a private audience Wednesday, despite earlier cancellations due to the Pope's health issues. The meeting took place at Casa Santa Marta, where the former Archbishop of Buenos Aires has been recovering from a hospital stay for bilateral pneumonia.

The gathering was part of the British monarchs' 20th wedding anniversary tour to Italy. During their three-day Rome trip, the royals also met Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Charles became the first British monarch to address the Houses of Parliament meeting in Montecitorio.

Initially postponed due to both the Pope's and King Charles' health challenges—the latter receiving cancer treatment—the audience went ahead as the Pope resumed activities. They exchanged best wishes for health.

The visit also included a service in the Sistine Chapel focused on environmental care, reflecting shared interests, and marked King Charles as the first British monarch to visit St. Paul Outside the Walls since the Reformation. Charles had already met the Argentine pontiff when he was still Prince of Wales.

“Pope Francis met privately with Their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla this afternoon. During the meeting, the Pope expressed his best wishes to Their Majesties on the occasion of their wedding anniversary and reciprocated His Majesty's wishes for a speedy recovery of their health,” the Holy See Press Office said in a statement.

According to Buckingham Palace, “Their Majesties were delighted The Pope was well enough to host them - and to have had the opportunity to share their best wishes in person.”