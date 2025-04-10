US Secretary of the Treasury due in Buenos Aires next week

US Secretary of the Treasury Scott K.H. Bessent will arrive in Buenos Aires next Monday to bolster support for Argentine President Javier Milei’s economic reforms, it was announced Thursday.

Bessent will meet with Milei, Economy Minister Luis Toto Caputo, other government officials, and business leaders from key sectors like energy, finance, and technology.

“Thanks to the bold leadership of President Javier Milei, the relationship between the United States and Argentina is stronger than ever. I look forward to our positive discussions about Argentina’s economy, and to exploring the ways our nations can further deepen our vital economic relationship,” Bessent said.

The Republican administration official's visit comes as the South American country is finalizing a broader deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) representing -among other things- Washington's endorsement to Milei's “chainsaw” policies against which labor unions staged a nationwide protest Thursday.

Bessent's office explained in a statement that the United States fully supports Argentina's bold economic reforms.

“Under President Milei, Argentina has conducted policy through actions, not just words. As highlighted by President Donald J. Trump, President Milei has brought Argentina back from economic oblivion. During his meetings in Argentina, Secretary Bessent will reiterate the United States’ firm backing for the continued implementation of President Milei’s robust economic agenda and encourage the international community to fully support President Milei’s economic reform efforts,” the document noted.

Also Thursday, it was denied that Bessent would be bringing fresh US funds to have Buenos Aires pay off the currency swap agreement with Beijing, which has, in fact, been renewed for another 12 months.