Brazil's Communications Minister resigns, successor chosen

11th Friday, April 2025 - 18:32 UTC

Fernandes will be sworn in after April 21, pending administrative arrangements

Federal Congressman Pedro Lucas Fernandes (União Brasil-MA) has been confirmed as Brazil's new Communications Minister, replacing Juscelino Filho, who resigned after being indicted for alleged misuse of parliamentary amendments. The announcement followed a meeting between President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the new official. Lucas currently leads the União Brasil Lower House bloc and was nominated by his party for the position. He is expected to be sworn in after April 21, allowing time for administrative arrangements.

The announcement was late Thursday by the Presidency's Institutional Relations Minister Gleisi Hoffmann from the Palácio da Alvorada residence. Senate Speaker Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), as well as Juscelino Filho himself, were reported to have also taken part in the decisive meeting.

“União Brasil presented Pedro Lucas' name to replace Minister Juscelino in Communications. The president accepted and also invited the leader to take over [the post],” Hoffman told reporters.

She also explained that Lucas would be sworn in after April 21, following the Easter and Tiradentes holidays, so that Lucas can get a leave of absence from his parliamentarian position while a new bloc leader is chosen.

União Brasil has one of the largest caucuses in the House, with 59 deputies.

Fernandes' appointment had already been signaled on Wednesday by President Lula during his trip to Honduras for the Celac Summit. The head of State stressed he was not planning any new replacements for the time being.

Filho resigned the previous day after being indicted by the Attorney General's Office (PGR) for allegedly misappropriating parliamentary amendments when he was a federal deputy. (Source: Agencia Brasil)