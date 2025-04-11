Chile: Libertadores Cup match halted after two fans die

Two fans of Chilean football club Colo Colo -aged 18 and 13- died late Thursday in a stampede at Santiago's Monumental stadium during a Libertadores Cup match against Brazil's Fortaleza.

The lethal incident occurred when a group of supporters attempted to force their way into the stadium, causing a metal fence to collapse. Reports suggest a police vehicle may have contributed to the fatalities, prompting an investigation into the actions of two carabineros officers, who have been removed from active service.

The match began but was suspended in the 72nd minute after Colo Colo fans invaded the pitch in protest, leading to Fortaleza players leaving the field.

South America's Football Confederation (Conmebol) and Chilean authorities evacuated the stadium, and the game was canceled.

Newly appointed Security Minister Luis Cordero also announced the resignation of Pamela Venegas, head of the Estadio Seguro agency, and vowed to treat violent fan groups as criminal organizations. “On behalf of the Government, we deeply regret these deaths. Football must be a safe show for families, without risks or violence,” Cordero said.

”The Executive will have no qualms in treating the barras (hooligans) as criminal organizations,“ he also noted.

”The Prosecutor's Office is investigating the reasons for the death of two people. What is known is that one of the bars crushed these two young people,” Prosecutor Francisco Morales explained.

Chilean authorities highlighted that it was their decision to halt the match, regardless of what Conmebol would deem appropriate.