Fate of most foreigners unknown among 221 Dominican nightclub tragedy dead

11th Friday, April 2025 - 08:27 UTC Full article

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that at least one US national and several US legal permanent residents died in this week's Jet Set nightclub roof collapse in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The tragedy, which occurred during a concert by merengue performer Rubby Pérez, claimed at least 184 lives, including prominent figures like former MLB players Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco, as well as Monte Cristi Governor Nelsy Cruz.

Rubio expressed solidarity, offering US support and prayers for the victims' families. The nightclub, a cultural staple known for its Monday night events, drew locals, tourists, and celebrities, with 500–1,000 people estimated inside.

Rescue efforts saved 189 people, but no survivors were found after Tuesday afternoon. The cause of the collapse remains under investigation, leaving the nation in mourning.

While other foreigners, like a Venezuelan survivor, were noted, specific counts of foreign victims beyond US citizens are unclear.

“We stand in solidarity with the families and loved ones affected by this devastating event. The United States stands ready to support our Dominican allies at this difficult time,” Rubio posted on social media. He and his wife, Jeanette, are “united in prayer as the people of the Dominican Republic mourn the recent tragedy that took place at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo,” he added.

The incident early Tuesday morning. The exact number of people inside the structure at that time is yet to be disclosed. Venezuelan survivor Jenniré Mena confirmed the presence of other foreigners but did not delve into their fate.

Jet Set, an old nightclub located a block from the sea in Santo Domingo, was the place to go on Monday nights for the local high society, including bankers, retired Major League Baseball players, and politicians. People paid US$ 32 for a ticket to see 69-year-old Rubby Perez, who was among the dead.

“Jet Set was a symbol,” singer José Antonio Rodríguez, a former Dominican Culture Minister, explained. Dominicans like to “get together with friends, and Jet Set was a place for that,” he further noted.