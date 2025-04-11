US official admits no more meat to be bought from Argentina

11th Friday, April 2025 - 08:42 UTC Full article

“The strategy and the plan are moving forward,” Rollins explained

US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins confirmed that her country would not be purchasing any more meat from Argentina in a protectionist move to preserve local production. “No more meat from Argentina,” she said during a Fox News interview.

Rollins also underscored President Donald Trump's commitment to putting “America first,” citing support from U.S. farmers and fishermen who believe in his prioritizing local interests over imports from countries such as Argentina, China, India, and Canada.

Despite the tariff suspension and a reportedly positive rapport between Trump and Argentine President Javier Milei, Rollins' remarks have raised concerns about the impact on Argentina's foreign trade balance as the Libertarian leader grapples for funding to keep his “chainsaw” reforms afloat following Thursday's third nationwide general strike.

“We are going to put the United States first, not meat from Argentina,” Rollins stressed. “There is no one who is going to fight harder, smarter or more strategically” than Trump, she added.

“For all Americans, we are going to put the United States first; not China, not India, not meat from Argentina, not dairy products from Canada,” she further noted.

“I was just listening to a fisherman and a cattle rancher say that they are with the president, that they understand his vision, that they say this is going to be better for families,” she also pointed out.

“People elected this disruptive president, even swing states voted for him, to put America first,” she further explained. With Trump “as president, more than 70 countries are calling us to negotiate,” she went on.

“We are in uncertain times, but the strategy and the plan are moving forward,” she insisted while heralding a “golden era” for her country.

Rollins, a lawyer who graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in agricultural development, has been a longtime close associate of Trump and served as his former domestic policy chief. The 52-year-old is president and CEO of the America First Policy Institute.