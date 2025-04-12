South Georgia, new electronic permit system (EPS) for visitors next season

A view of Grytviken, the capital of South Georgia

The Government of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands has announced that it will launch a new electronic permit system (EPS) for visitors to the Territories in advance of the next tourist season, replacing the current system of levying landing fees by an individual visitor permit charge. The cost of a visitor permit will be set initially at £200.

We anticipate bringing the new procedures into force in June 2025, with applications for permits being accepted from August onwards. We will provide further information and guidance in due course. What this will mean is that every person that intends to visit, unless otherwise exempted, will need to apply and pay for a permit at least 14 days before arrival through an easy-to-use web-based application portal. Applications can be made on an individual basis, although recognizing that most visitors arrive by cruise ship, operators are encouraged to apply on behalf of their guests through a bulk application service.

Commissioner for South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Alison Blake CMG noted that: “The introduction of the Entry Permit System is the culmination of work and consultation to develop a modern permit system that will support increasing tourism interest in South Georgia. The Government of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands will do all we can to ensure that the transition to the new system is made as easy and smooth as possible for operators and tourists wishing to visit this fragile and unique wonder of the natural world. The new system will help us to manage increasing tourism and support long-term conservation in South Georgia.”