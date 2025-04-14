Bolsonaro undergoes long abdominal surgery

He will remain hospitalized in Brasilia, it was explained

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022) underwent a 12-hour surgery Sunday at the Star Hospital in Brasilia to treat a partial intestinal obstruction resulting from the stabbing in the abdomen he suffered during the 2018 campaign. He had been hospitalized since Friday due to severe abdominal pain during a political tour in Natal.

The retired Army captain is now stable in the intensive care unit (ICU), conscious, and “stable” under observation with no immediate post-operative complications. His wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, confirmed the surgery's success as supporters gathered outside the hospital praying for his recovery. “Surgery successfully concluded! To God, all honor and glory! I am now going to the extubation room, where I will be able to see him,” she wrote on social media.

According to Bolsonaro's medical team, the operation “passed without incidents and did not require blood transfusion.” They also explained that the obstruction was caused by “a fold in the small intestine that hindered intestinal transit” which “was undone during the procedure.”

Bolsonaro's problems did not subside following his first two days of hospitalization and treatment, which, in addition to the outcome of certain tests, persuaded the physicians to move on to the surgical response. The former president arrived in Brasilia on Saturday night aboard a medical plane from Natal. He is now expected to remain hospitalized for observation and recovery.

Supporters of the former head of State are keeping vigil in front of the hospital, with prayers and expressions of solidarity. Bolsonarist Senator Damares Alves said there was hope for a speedy recovery, although Bolsonaro's head physicial Cláudio Birolini underlined that this was one of the most serious situations the rightwing leader has faced since the stabbing.