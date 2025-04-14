Cave paintings of archaeological value found in Rio de Janeiro

There is no set timeline for reopening the site to visitors amid ongoing studies

Ancient cave paintings have been discovered in Rio de Janeiro's Itatiaia National Park. Preliminary investigations suggest the artwork may date back 2,000 to 3,000 years and could provide insights into past human presence in the region. The site has been restricted for preservation and is being studied by archaeologists. The paintings were found by chance during a climbing trip and have been safeguarded to prevent vandalism or unauthorized access. Future studies aim to uncover more about the site's history, its connection to other regions, and the people who created the artwork.

Researchers from the National Museum of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, the State University of Rio de Janeiro, and Itatiaia National Park have formed a working group to investigate the recent discovery of cave paintings in the park, located in the Serra da Mantiqueira on the border between the states of Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais. The team seeks to uncover details such as the age and origin of the artwork found inside a cave.

MaDu Gaspar, a professor in the Archaeology Program at the National Museum, told Agência Brasil that the group is also searching for additional traces of past human presence in the surrounding area.

“Regions with shelters and caves featuring rock art are rarely isolated sites. We’re investing in exploring this area. At the same time, we’re getting to know the landscape—considering routes, paths, and available resources. This is just the beginning of the research. We’re uncovering a reality that was previously unknown to us, and there’s still a long journey ahead,” she said.

The professor noted that although the paintings were discovered in 2023, the findings were only made public recently to give the park time to prepare and prevent visitors from accessing the site, which is part of a hiking trail. One of the first steps taken was to notify the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (IPHAN).

“Archaeological sites are overseen by IPHAN, and all activities—even those carried out by archaeologists—must be authorized by the institute. They are monitoring the site closely to ensure this archaeological discovery receives the attention it deserves,” the researcher explained.

According to the archaeologist, the current priority is to ensure the site’s preservation. To support this effort, cameras have been installed, and an awareness campaign has been conducted with the park’s staff and management.

One of the researchers’ main questions is when the paintings were created—a mystery that will only be solved as studies advance. “We’re considering the possibility that they date back 2,000 to 3,000 years, but the research is still in its early stages,” explained MaDu Gaspar. She added that the team had already found strong evidence of hunters having inhabited the area.

The paintings were discovered by Andres Conquista, operational supervisor of the upper region of Itatiaia National Park. The place —recognized as Brazil’s first national park— is managed by the concessionaire Parque Tur, which oversees public visits to the conservation area. Conquista came across the cave during a climbing trip. He was initially drawn to a cluster of over 15 red lilies in bloom, and as he moved closer to photograph the flowers, an unusually shaped rock caught his eye. Curious, he approached it—and upon entering the cave, he found the paintings.

“The first reaction was concern. I had never seen a cave painting before, so I didn’t know what it was. At first, I thought it might be graffiti left by tourists,” he told Agência Brasil. “But a few seconds later, I noticed there were no names or dates. That’s when I realized it could be something very old. I took photos and shared them with the ICMBio staff.” Conquista was also present when the team visited the site for the first time to examine the paintings.

“Until then, they only had my account. But when we visited the site together, it was a moment of great joy. For me, it felt like discovering it all over again. I was thrilled,” he said.

Professor Gaspar noted that the discovery is highly significant, as Rio de Janeiro has been a hub for researchers since the Imperial era and is considered the birthplace of Brazilian archaeology. As a result, there was a general sense that the state had already been thoroughly explored by scientists.

“We were surprised to come across an entirely new site. It’s not that similar sites don’t exist—they do, in places like Minas Gerais—but nothing like this had ever been found in Rio de Janeiro,” she said. “And it’s not hidden away at the top of a peak where only a few mountaineers go. It’s in an accessible area. How had no one seen it before? I’ve hiked there myself,” she added.

Anderson Marques Garcia, a professor in the Department of Archaeology at Rio de Janeiro State University, pointed out that until this discovery, archaeological research in the state had primarily focused on coastal areas, while the interior and its diverse cultural expressions were often overlooked. He also expressed concern about the preservation of the newly identified archaeological site.

“Beyond the risk of graffiti or vandalism, someone might try to dig up the site out of curiosity, which could seriously compromise future research. The site is small, and we need to proceed with the utmost care and patience to uncover clues about its chronology, the identity of the people who once lived there, and when they occupied the area. We also hope to determine whether they were culturally connected to known groups from what is now São Paulo, Minas Gerais, or to other findings from the Paraíba Valley,” said Garcia.

The area where the discovery was made has been cordoned off to allow specialists to conduct their research. According to Parque Tur’s press office, “anyone who disregards the restrictions will face heavy fines.”

There is no set timeline for reopening the site to visitors, as researchers are still unable to estimate how long the analysis will take.

“At this stage, the focus is on full preservation and strict control to prevent any unauthorized access until the studies are completed,” the advisory stated. It also noted that, once the research is concluded, the site could become a point of interest for visitors. (Source: Agencia Brasil)