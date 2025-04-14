CFK posts another “Che Milei” diatribe on X

It is the Argentine people who will pay the price for your decisions, your arrogance, and your surrender, CFK told Milei in her posting on X

Former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) Saturday published on X another issue of her “Che Milei” saga criticizing the incumbent head of State for his arrangements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other credit agencies, foreseeing negative consequences for the country.

“Hey Milei... IN THE END, IT'S THE SAME AS ALWAYS!” CFK started. ”THE IMF FORCED YOU and you devalued by almost 30% (...) Come on,“ she added about the dirty flotation of the official currency exchange between AR$ 1,000 and AR$ 1,400.

”THE 'CAPUTO BOYS (...) in just 7 years screwed Argentines by fleecing billions and billions of dollars, after they and their friends made fortunes with the carry trade,“ while the IMF ”provides dollars to gorilla (antiperonist) governments like yours and Macri's, and they end up paying for it with the misery and hunger of the Argentine people,“ she further noted.

”And it never rains, it pours... You made a mess of things the same day your inflation skyrocketed to 3.7%... 3.7%? Go on!!! You know the public feels something else. And all this with the dollar stuck in the dumps and the biggest adjustment in living memory on retirees, salaries, and provinces.

“CARE TO TELL ME WHAT GOOD FOR YOU WITH THE CHAINSAW, BROTHER? Because it's clear your plan—if you even had one—failed. And look, I told you the problem wasn't the pesos... the problem was the dollars you don't have and that you had to borrow from the Fund. Just think, JUST YESTERDAY THEY STOLE 400 MILLION DOLLARS FROM THE RESERVES... The same amount needed to rebuild Bahía Blanca,” the Vice President who announced Milei's electoral victory stressed.

“AND NOW WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO DO, ECONOMIST EXPERT IN GROWTH WITH OR WITHOUT MONEY? Are you going to roll out the red carpet at the Casa Rosada on Monday to ask for more dollars from Scott Bessent, Trump's Treasury Secretary, who worked with George Soros... one of those 'LGBT agenda' figures who scared you so much at Davos?” CFK also wondered. “I mean, in case you want to tell your 'anti-woke' Libertarian followers who's going to be your star lender next week,” insisted CFK in reference to Bessent, a prominent financier and openly gay individual who has a husband, John Freeman, and two children born via surrogacy, and whose career includes working with Soros.

CFK also warned that the ones paying the bill for Milei's misdeeds would not be the President, nor his stster, nor Spokesman Manuel Adorni, but ”THE SAME PEOPLE AS ALWAYS: The workers, the retirees, those who get paid in pesos, (...) while asset holders —that is, TOTO CAPUTO'S FRIENDS— are already all dollarized and waiting for the next gamble.“

”HARD TIMES for those who work, for those who produce, for those who have no way to defend themselves against adjustment and speculation. HARD TIMES that will not end until 2027, when you are no longer President and this country can once again have a national, rational, just, and, above all, humane direction,“ CFK forecast.

And ”WHAT'S THIS ABOUT YOU'RE GOING TO FACE THE GLOBAL CRISIS UNLEASHED BY YOUR 'FRIEND' [US President Donald] TRUMP WITH MORE ADJUSTMENT FOR THE ARGENTINES? Seriously? Do you want to kill all Argentines?”