Haiti: New Viv Ansamm attacks reported

14th Monday, April 2025 - 10:24 UTC Full article

Haiti's crisis looks more serious and neverending by the hour

Attacks by the Viv Ansanm gang coalition in the city of Kenscoff were reported earlier this past weekend, with five police officers wounded and one missing. The criminal organization also set three official vehicles on fire and stole tactical gear. The perpetrators used assault rifles and bulletproof vests.

Residents claim the authorities do nothing amid rising violence, which has caused 262 deaths (115 civilians, 147 gang members) and displaced over 3,000 people from January to March, according to the United Nations' BINUH.

The Police General Directorate admitted to command and discipline issues and is investigating officers who abandoned their posts. BINUH noted inadequate initial responses by security forces.

In this scenario, the Dominican Republic deported 14,874 Haitians between April 1 and 12 whose migratory status was non-compliant with current norms, as President Luis Abinader strengthened these controls.

The Dominican General Directorate of Migration (DGM), supported by 160 rapid action agents, the Armed Forces, and other security agencies, conducted 176 raids in which 9,393 Haitians were detained, with 5,481 others captured by other agencies.

The city of Higüey saw the highest number of arrests (2,327), followed by Santo Domingo (1,968) and Santiago de los Caballeros (1,232). Deportations occurred daily, peaking at 1,524 on April 8.

Most repatriations were through border points like Dajabón (3,435) and Elías Piña (3,255), with others from detention centers in Haina (5,194) and Santiago (1,042).

The DGM emphasized compliance with immigration laws, respect for human rights, and a commitment to maintaining public order and national security.

Additionally, press organizations highlighted that Haitian journalists faced extreme dangers covering the crisis, with the country ranking highest for unpunished journalist murders. Gangs have attacked media outlets, stealing equipment and killing reporters, including two during a Christmas Eve hospital reopening. Journalists now use motorcycles, travel in groups, and rely on cell phones after losing professional equipment.